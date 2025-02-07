Emperor Harshvardhan Statue to Grace Maha Kumbh Fair: A Symbol of Unity
A new statue of Emperor Harshvardhan will be installed at the Maha Kumbh fair, reflecting his legacy of generosity and religious integration. The event marks unprecedented Buddhist involvement, uniting monks and lamas from 11 countries, furthering India's message of peace and unity.
- Country:
- India
A statue of Emperor Harshvardhan is set to be installed at the Maha Kumbh fair, VHP Central President Alok Kumar and RSS member Indresh Kumar announced on Friday. The statue commemorates Harshvardhan's legacy as a generous donor and his embrace of Buddhism to spread compassion.
This year's Maha Kumbh features a historic participation of Buddhist monks from 11 countries. Tibetan Defence Minister Gary Dolma expressed joy at Buddhists and Sanatanis coming together, while Bhadant Nag Vansha from Myanmar highlighted shared values for world peace.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received praise for fostering harmony. The event is viewed as sending a global message of peace and unity, with the presence of Buddhist monks from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and other nations reinforcing this sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Leader Mohan Bhagwat's Influential Maharashtra Visit
They say 'don't look for Shivling under every mosque' but continue to instigate people to do so: Kharge targets BJP-RSS in Mhow.
Cohesion and Knowledge: RSS Chief's Call for Harmonious Living
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Threatening Indian Constitution
BJP-RSS want a pre-independence like situation in the country where poor don't have rights; only rich have: Rahul Gandhi at Mhow rally.