Emperor Harshvardhan Statue to Grace Maha Kumbh Fair: A Symbol of Unity

A new statue of Emperor Harshvardhan will be installed at the Maha Kumbh fair, reflecting his legacy of generosity and religious integration. The event marks unprecedented Buddhist involvement, uniting monks and lamas from 11 countries, furthering India's message of peace and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:58 IST
A statue of Emperor Harshvardhan is set to be installed at the Maha Kumbh fair, VHP Central President Alok Kumar and RSS member Indresh Kumar announced on Friday. The statue commemorates Harshvardhan's legacy as a generous donor and his embrace of Buddhism to spread compassion.

This year's Maha Kumbh features a historic participation of Buddhist monks from 11 countries. Tibetan Defence Minister Gary Dolma expressed joy at Buddhists and Sanatanis coming together, while Bhadant Nag Vansha from Myanmar highlighted shared values for world peace.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received praise for fostering harmony. The event is viewed as sending a global message of peace and unity, with the presence of Buddhist monks from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and other nations reinforcing this sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

