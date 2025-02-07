Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne's Emotional Farewell to Fans: The Final Black Sabbath Show

Ozzy Osbourne is set to reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a final farewell concert in Birmingham, despite battling Parkinson's disease. The concert, taking place on July 5, features other major metal bands and is titled The Back to the Beginning.

Ozzy Osbourne (Image source/X) .
Legendary singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to take the stage for a final farewell concert with his iconic band Black Sabbath, despite facing challenges from Parkinson's disease. The event, set for July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, marks the first time in 20 years that the original band members will perform together, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sharon Osbourne, his wife, expressed that Ozzy is both emotionally moved and thrilled about the reunion. She noted, 'Parkinson's is a progressive disease that has affected his legs, but Ozzy's voice remains as powerful as ever.'

Reflecting on his journey, Osbourne remarked, 'I've made it to 2025. I can't walk, but there are countless others who haven't accomplished as much and didn't make it.' This heartfelt farewell concert, titled The Back to the Beginning, will also feature performances from major metal acts such as Metallica, Slayer, and Alice In Chains, accentuating an unforgettable send-off for the Prince of Darkness.

