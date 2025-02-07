Left Menu

Jacqueliene Fernandez Dazzles in White at Mohali Airport

Jacqueliene Fernandez was seen at Mohali Airport en route to Chandigarh for an event. Sporting an all-white ensemble, she greeted the media warmly. In films, she's starring in 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood and joining the ensemble cast of series 'GOATS' and 'Housefull 5'.

Jacqueliene Fernandez (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, actor Jacqueliene Fernandez made a stylish appearance at Mohali airport on her way to attend an event in Chandigarh. Clad in a chic white crop top paired with white trousers, she warmly acknowledged the media with a radiant smile and even posed in her car for photographers.

As for her upcoming projects, Fernandez is set to star opposite Sonu Sood in their film 'Fateh'. This film, which marks Sood's debut as a director, promises a gripping storyline centered around real-life stories of cybercrime. The film is being produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

Adding to her extensive work slate, Jacqueliene will headline the anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS', helmed by Abhishek Sharma. This project features an ensemble cast including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, and Siddharth Nigam, among others. Additionally, she has also joined the cast of the much-awaited 'Housefull 5'.

