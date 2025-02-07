Controversy Erupts Over Actor's Comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Friday that the Pune police has been alerted to a complaint regarding remarks made by actor Rahul Solapurkar about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 1666 escape from Agra, and an investigation will ensue.

Solapurkar, known for his roles in Marathi cinema, recently stated in a podcast that the famed Maratha warrior king, Shivaji Maharaj, fled Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's aides, contrary to the popular tale of him hiding in a basket of sweets.

Such comments have provoked some organizations in Maharashtra, who found the term 'bribe' offensive. Pawar emphasized the importance of respecting Shivaji Maharaj, urging caution in public statements. Solapurkar expressed regret, resigning as a trustee at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute amid the controversy.

