Left Menu

Courage and Legacy: The Journey of Aashna Lidder and Her Soldier Father

Aashna Lidder, daughter of Brigadier L S Lidder, shares the grief and courage she and her family experienced after her father's tragic death in a 2021 helicopter crash. Her mother Geetika Lidder's memoir, 'I Am a Soldier's Wife', recalls fond memories and highlights their journey towards acceptance and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:27 IST
Courage and Legacy: The Journey of Aashna Lidder and Her Soldier Father
  • Country:
  • India

Aashna Lidder was preparing for her board exams when she faced an unimaginable tragedy on December 8, 2021. Her father, Brigadier L S Lidder, perished in a chopper crash that also claimed the lives of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and others, leaving families and the nation in shock.

Despite the tragic loss, Aashna and her mother, Geetika, exhibited remarkable strength. Geetika authored the memoir 'I Am a Soldier's Wife', recounting their cherished memories and how they braved the path forward. For Aashna, conversations about her father keep his spirit alive, signifying acceptance of their new reality.

The Lidders' home, filled with portraits, symbolizes their resilience and memory preservation. Through stories and a supportive community, they have preserved Brig. Lidder's legacy. As Aashna continues her education, she expresses gratitude for her mother's courage, helping the family through their toughest challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025