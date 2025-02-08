Courage and Legacy: The Journey of Aashna Lidder and Her Soldier Father

Aashna Lidder was preparing for her board exams when she faced an unimaginable tragedy on December 8, 2021. Her father, Brigadier L S Lidder, perished in a chopper crash that also claimed the lives of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and others, leaving families and the nation in shock.

Despite the tragic loss, Aashna and her mother, Geetika, exhibited remarkable strength. Geetika authored the memoir 'I Am a Soldier's Wife', recounting their cherished memories and how they braved the path forward. For Aashna, conversations about her father keep his spirit alive, signifying acceptance of their new reality.

The Lidders' home, filled with portraits, symbolizes their resilience and memory preservation. Through stories and a supportive community, they have preserved Brig. Lidder's legacy. As Aashna continues her education, she expresses gratitude for her mother's courage, helping the family through their toughest challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)