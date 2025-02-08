Left Menu

Avinash Tiwary's Unique Cinematic Journey: 'The Mehta Boys' Delves into Father-Son Bonds

Actor Avinash Tiwary finds satisfaction in being part of projects that explore unconventional themes in cinema. His latest film, 'The Mehta Boys,' directed by Boman Irani, examines family dynamics, focusing on the father-son relationship. Tiwary reflects on his own relationships while portraying a young architect in the film.

Actor Avinash Tiwary is finding joy in playing roles in projects that tackle topics not usually represented in mainstream cinema.

The 39-year-old actor has made a name for himself with diverse roles in films such as 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul', and more recently, 'The Mehta Boys'. In an interview with PTI, Tiwary expressed his happiness at being able to participate in films that address atypical narratives, adding a sense of fulfillment as an artist.

Tiwary acknowledges the importance of box office success, noting how it supports the film industry and provides entertainment for audiences. His latest venture, 'The Mehta Boys', directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Boman Irani, is a deep dive into family dynamics, particularly exploring the challenges and growth in a father-son relationship.

