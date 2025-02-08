Left Menu

A Soldier's Legacy: The Life and Love of Brig LS Lidder

The memoir 'I Am a Soldier's Wife' by Geetika Lidder celebrates the life of Brigadier LS Lidder, known for his humanity and dedication. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi praised Brig Lidder's ability to connect with people across ranks. The memoir highlights Geetika's courage following the tragic 2021 helicopter crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:44 IST
Brigadier LS Lidder, a distinguished officer and family man, is commemorated in a memoir by his wife, Geetika Lidder, titled 'I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder.' Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi spoke at its launch, highlighting Brig Lidder's extraordinary humanity and professional grace.

Brig Lidder, along with India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and others, perished in a helicopter crash in December 2021. Gen Dwivedi praised Geetika Lidder's fortitude and compassion in the aftermath, noting her role in providing support to fellow Army wives.

Fondly remembered as 'Toni Lidder,' the Brigadier's ability to connect with military personnel of all ranks and discuss diverse subjects sets him apart. The memoir also details his service history, including his role as a defence attache in Kazakhstan.

