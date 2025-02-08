A Soldier's Legacy: The Life and Love of Brig LS Lidder

Brigadier LS Lidder, a distinguished officer and family man, is commemorated in a memoir by his wife, Geetika Lidder, titled 'I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder.' Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi spoke at its launch, highlighting Brig Lidder's extraordinary humanity and professional grace.

Brig Lidder, along with India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and others, perished in a helicopter crash in December 2021. Gen Dwivedi praised Geetika Lidder's fortitude and compassion in the aftermath, noting her role in providing support to fellow Army wives.

Fondly remembered as 'Toni Lidder,' the Brigadier's ability to connect with military personnel of all ranks and discuss diverse subjects sets him apart. The memoir also details his service history, including his role as a defence attache in Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)