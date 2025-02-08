Unity Amidst Diversity: Bharatiyata's Relevance Today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a warning against forces that seek to create artificial divides based on caste, class, creed, and culture, deeming it unfortunate that these threats are often ignored due to narrow interests.

Speaking at a book launch, Dhankhar emphasized that faith should be voluntary, describing faith "generated by manipulation" as the worst form of human exploitation.

The Vice President highlighted the importance of Bharatiyata, promoting unity in diversity, and respecting others' truths without forced conversions. The book, compiled by Gopichand P Hinduja, aims to guide younger generations in a globalized world.

