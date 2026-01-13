Eternal Faith: The Unyielding Spirit of Somnath
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the invincibility of India's Sanatan Dharma, citing the enduring presence of the Somnath Temple despite historic efforts to dismantle it. The temple, a symbol of Indian faith, continues to stand majestically even after centuries of invasions. Efforts continue to enhance its stature under Prime Minister Modi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasized the enduring nature of India's Sanatan Dharma and cultural heritage, asserting that they are as eternal as the Sun and the Moon. Speaking at Mansa town, Shah highlighted the resilience of the Somnath Temple, a structure that has witnessed numerous attempts of destruction yet stands proudly in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.
Shah recounted the historical legacy of the temple, noting its repeated reconstruction after invasions by figures like Mahmud of Ghazni. Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the site is experiencing further development, with the construction of a grand Somnath corridor signaling India's unwavering faith and pride.
The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, commemorating 1,000 years since Ghazni's invasion, serves as a celebration of national pride, with year-long events planned to deepen the connection to Sanatan Dharma. Additionally, Shah announced initiatives to transform Ahmedabad into a global sports hub, with aspirations to host major international sporting events.
