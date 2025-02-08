Courage Amidst Tragedy: The Legacy of Brigadier Toni Lidder
Aashna Lidder, daughter of the late Brigadier Toni Lidder, recalls the strength of her mother, Geetika Lidder, who penned a memoir after a tragic helicopter crash claimed her husband's life. The family navigated grief by cherishing memories and moving forward with resilience and support from their community.
- Country:
- India
The tragic helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, claimed the life of Brigadier L S Lidder, among others, shocking the nation. His daughter, Aashna, and wife, Geetika, displayed remarkable courage in the aftermath, as recounted by Aashna while preparing for her board exams.
In a remarkable show of strength, Geetika Lidder returned to her routine shortly after the tragedy, setting an example for her daughter. She authored a memoir, "I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder," capturing their shared memories and resilience.
Despite the immense loss, the Lidder family chooses to celebrate Brigadier Lidder's life, keeping his memory alive through conversations and the support of their extended community. Aashna is now pursuing her degree, inspired by her mother's fortitude in navigating their family's path forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SANJAY: Revolutionizing Battlefield Surveillance for the Indian Army
Indian Army's Dynamic Display of Indigenously Crafted Defense Technology at Kartavya Path
BSF and Indian Army Herald 76th Republic Day with Unity and Security
Midnight Robbery Foiled: A Tale of Crime and Courage
Indian Army and Tableaux Triumph: Republic Day 2025 Highlights