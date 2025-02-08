Left Menu

Courage Amidst Tragedy: The Legacy of Brigadier Toni Lidder

Aashna Lidder, daughter of the late Brigadier Toni Lidder, recalls the strength of her mother, Geetika Lidder, who penned a memoir after a tragic helicopter crash claimed her husband's life. The family navigated grief by cherishing memories and moving forward with resilience and support from their community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:40 IST
Courage Amidst Tragedy: The Legacy of Brigadier Toni Lidder
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, claimed the life of Brigadier L S Lidder, among others, shocking the nation. His daughter, Aashna, and wife, Geetika, displayed remarkable courage in the aftermath, as recounted by Aashna while preparing for her board exams.

In a remarkable show of strength, Geetika Lidder returned to her routine shortly after the tragedy, setting an example for her daughter. She authored a memoir, "I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder," capturing their shared memories and resilience.

Despite the immense loss, the Lidder family chooses to celebrate Brigadier Lidder's life, keeping his memory alive through conversations and the support of their extended community. Aashna is now pursuing her degree, inspired by her mother's fortitude in navigating their family's path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025