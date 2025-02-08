Courage Amidst Tragedy: The Legacy of Brigadier Toni Lidder

The tragic helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, claimed the life of Brigadier L S Lidder, among others, shocking the nation. His daughter, Aashna, and wife, Geetika, displayed remarkable courage in the aftermath, as recounted by Aashna while preparing for her board exams.

In a remarkable show of strength, Geetika Lidder returned to her routine shortly after the tragedy, setting an example for her daughter. She authored a memoir, "I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder," capturing their shared memories and resilience.

Despite the immense loss, the Lidder family chooses to celebrate Brigadier Lidder's life, keeping his memory alive through conversations and the support of their extended community. Aashna is now pursuing her degree, inspired by her mother's fortitude in navigating their family's path forward.

