Pope Francis' Call for Peace and Legitimate Armed Forces

Pope Francis on Sunday made a significant call, reminding soldiers, police, and law enforcement officials worldwide that armed force should be used solely for legitimate defense, adhering strictly to international law.

Emerging in public since his bronchitis diagnosis, the pontiff led an outdoor Jubilee Mass dedicated to armed forces, police, and security staff, though he briefly relinquished his homily due to breathing difficulties.

Highlighting ongoing global conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East, Myanmar, and Sudan, Pope Francis reiterated his plea for peace, urging for a cessation of violence and advocating for the voices demanding peace to be heard loud and clear.

(With inputs from agencies.)