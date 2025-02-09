Violette Dorange: A Record-Breaking Sailor's Journey

In an extraordinary feat of endurance and skill, Violette Dorange, a 23-year-old sailor, has become the youngest person to complete the Vendee Globe race.

Dorange finished in 25th place, completing the challenging solo round-the-world yacht race in an impressive 90 days, 22 hours, and 37 minutes. She broke the record set by Alan Roura in 2016-17, who had taken 105 days to complete the course.

Her remarkable achievement comes more than two decades after British sailor Ellen MacArthur completed the race at age 24 in 94 days. Dorange has also achieved a commendable ranking of 14th in the 2024 IMOCA championship, a prestigious series of offshore races.

