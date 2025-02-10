Aero India 2025: Launching India into the Skies

The grand 15th edition of Aero India took off with a spectacular inauguration by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. Touted as Asia's largest aerospace and defence exposition, the event's theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities' underscores India's aerial might and technological advancements.

In alignment with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiatives, Aero India provides a platform for forging international partnerships that will accelerate India's indigenisation objectives and contribute to achieving a developed India by 2047.

With over 900 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, the event is the largest in Aero India's history. It features a Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEO Roundtable, and numerous groundbreaking airshows, reflecting the global confidence in India's burgeoning aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)