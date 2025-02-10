Left Menu

Aero India 2025: Launching India into the Skies

The 15th edition of Aero India was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, showcasing India's aerospace prowess. The event, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, aims to foster international collaborations and support India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, participating.

Updated: 10-02-2025 09:59 IST
  • India

The grand 15th edition of Aero India took off with a spectacular inauguration by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. Touted as Asia's largest aerospace and defence exposition, the event's theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities' underscores India's aerial might and technological advancements.

In alignment with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiatives, Aero India provides a platform for forging international partnerships that will accelerate India's indigenisation objectives and contribute to achieving a developed India by 2047.

With over 900 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, the event is the largest in Aero India's history. It features a Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEO Roundtable, and numerous groundbreaking airshows, reflecting the global confidence in India's burgeoning aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

