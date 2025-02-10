Iconic Clydesdales Return: Super Bowl Ad Trends 2023

Anheuser-Busch InBev reignited nostalgia at the Super Bowl LIX by featuring its iconic Clydesdales in a Budweiser ad, celebrating American grit. This move starkly contrasts the previous year's controversial Bud Light campaign, indicating a trend back to safe, familiar imagery during the game where the Philadelphia Eagles triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs.

While diversity took a back seat, political tensions were subtly approached. Notably, Jeep's ad featured Harrison Ford promoting unity amid differences, and Robert Kraft's Foundation spotlighted antisemitism with Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady. Celebrities dominated ads, enhancing the nostalgic and entertaining atmosphere.

The tech sector wasn't overshadowed as OpenAI debuted its AI-focused ad, reflecting the evolving landscape. Despite fewer car commercials, innovation remained a theme, with Liquid Death presenting its first Super Bowl ad. Humor, patriotism, and innovation were key themes in this year's advertising playbook.

