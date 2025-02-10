Left Menu

Modi's Strategic France Visit: AI Summit, Tributes, and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to France will include co-chairing an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, visiting the Mazargues War Cemetery to honor Indian soldiers, and addressing business leaders. The trip highlights growing India-France ties in innovation, technology, and strategic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:45 IST
Modi's Strategic France Visit: AI Summit, Tributes, and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day diplomatic visit to France, commencing Monday. The visit's centerpiece is the AI Action Summit in Paris, which Modi will co-chair with French President Emmanuel Macron. Officials note that the summit will gather numerous industry leaders to discuss technological advancements.

The itinerary also includes a significant tribute at the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille. Here, Modi and Macron will honor Indian soldiers who served in World War I. Additionally, Modi will travel to the United States as part of his international tour following his French engagements.

This diplomatic excursion marks Modi's sixth visit to France and underscores the expanding bilateral relations between India and France in areas such as innovation, maritime security, and renewable energy. The visit will also witness discussions at the India-France CEO's Forum and the inauguration of a new Indian Consulate in Marseille.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025