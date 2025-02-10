Modi's Strategic France Visit: AI Summit, Tributes, and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day diplomatic visit to France, commencing Monday. The visit's centerpiece is the AI Action Summit in Paris, which Modi will co-chair with French President Emmanuel Macron. Officials note that the summit will gather numerous industry leaders to discuss technological advancements.

The itinerary also includes a significant tribute at the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille. Here, Modi and Macron will honor Indian soldiers who served in World War I. Additionally, Modi will travel to the United States as part of his international tour following his French engagements.

This diplomatic excursion marks Modi's sixth visit to France and underscores the expanding bilateral relations between India and France in areas such as innovation, maritime security, and renewable energy. The visit will also witness discussions at the India-France CEO's Forum and the inauguration of a new Indian Consulate in Marseille.

(With inputs from agencies.)