Cultural Assets: The Backbone of Tourism's Evolution

In a dynamic interplay, culture and tourism are closely intertwined, with the latter leveraging the former as powerful destination draws, according to Tourism Ministry Director General Mugdha Sinha. This relationship was a focal point during the third 'Virasat' conference themed 'Mapping India's Cultural Sector.'

Highlighting the synergy, Sinha noted culture's rich historical assets bolster tourism through innovative technologies, revealing how places like Ayodhya have experienced a surge in religious tourism. The construction of the Ram temple and events like the Maha Kumbh have drawn millions, underscoring tourism's reliance on cultural heritage.

The 2023 rebound of international tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic levels in India emphasizes its global tourism standing, with foreign exchange earnings hitting USD 28 billion. As stakeholders gathered, discussions also touched upon the role of historic sites in Delhi's development, shaped by figures like Lutyens and Baker, illustrating the seamless fusion of culture and tourism.

