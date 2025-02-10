Left Menu

Cultural Assets: The Backbone of Tourism's Evolution

There is a strong relationship between culture and tourism, with cultural assets serving as destination magnets. Tourism Ministry Director General Mugdha Sinha highlighted how innovation and technology enhance cultural heritage for global travelers. Ayodhya's increased religious tourism underscores this symbiosis, showcasing India's cultural allure and tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:46 IST
Cultural Assets: The Backbone of Tourism's Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic interplay, culture and tourism are closely intertwined, with the latter leveraging the former as powerful destination draws, according to Tourism Ministry Director General Mugdha Sinha. This relationship was a focal point during the third 'Virasat' conference themed 'Mapping India's Cultural Sector.'

Highlighting the synergy, Sinha noted culture's rich historical assets bolster tourism through innovative technologies, revealing how places like Ayodhya have experienced a surge in religious tourism. The construction of the Ram temple and events like the Maha Kumbh have drawn millions, underscoring tourism's reliance on cultural heritage.

The 2023 rebound of international tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic levels in India emphasizes its global tourism standing, with foreign exchange earnings hitting USD 28 billion. As stakeholders gathered, discussions also touched upon the role of historic sites in Delhi's development, shaped by figures like Lutyens and Baker, illustrating the seamless fusion of culture and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025