Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, showcasing India's domestic defence capabilities through the India, iDEX, and Karnataka Pavilions. Featuring over 275 exhibits, the event emphasizes India's journey towards becoming a global aerospace powerhouse, with advanced technologies in aerospace and defence on display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:09 IST
Aero India 2025: Showcasing India's Defence Innovations and Self-Reliance
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opened Aero India 2025, unveiling the India, iDEX, and Karnataka Pavilions. This event, held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, underscores India's drive for self-reliance in the defence sector.

The India Pavilion highlights domestic innovation in defence manufacturing, boasting over 275 exhibits from across the ecosystem, including Defence PSUs and start-ups. Key platforms like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft were prominently displayed.

At the iDEX Pavilion, pioneers in defence technology showcased products across various domains such as Aerospace and Cybersecurity, while Karnataka Pavilion highlighted the state's vibrant defence industry supported by SMEs. Rajnath Singh also launched three significant publications on defence innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

