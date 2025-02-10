Controversy Erupts Over Influencer's Comments on YouTube Show

In response to backlash over unsavory comments made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, a Congress activist has lodged a complaint in a Mumbai court, requesting a police investigation against him and the YouTube reality show in question. Other named individuals include comedian Samay Raina.

Filed by Nikhil Ruparel from the National Students' Union of India, the complaint calls for a probe into the reality show 'India's Got Latent.' It accuses judges and participants of fostering indecent language and vulgar content, with Allahbadia's remarks on a sensitive topic triggering widespread condemnation.

Ruparel's plea, emphasizing societal values, urges legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Allegations stem from the show's propensity to normalize inappropriate speech, potentially eroding basic respect and decency.

(With inputs from agencies.)