Controversy Erupts Over Influencer's Comments on YouTube Show

A complaint was filed against influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and others due to inappropriate comments made on a YouTube reality show. This has sparked significant public outrage and demands for an investigation, highlighting concerns over societal degradation and the normalization of vulgar discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:59 IST
In response to backlash over unsavory comments made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, a Congress activist has lodged a complaint in a Mumbai court, requesting a police investigation against him and the YouTube reality show in question. Other named individuals include comedian Samay Raina.

Filed by Nikhil Ruparel from the National Students' Union of India, the complaint calls for a probe into the reality show 'India's Got Latent.' It accuses judges and participants of fostering indecent language and vulgar content, with Allahbadia's remarks on a sensitive topic triggering widespread condemnation.

Ruparel's plea, emphasizing societal values, urges legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Allegations stem from the show's propensity to normalize inappropriate speech, potentially eroding basic respect and decency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

