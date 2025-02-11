Harmony Over VIP: Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed allegations of VIP favoritism at Maha Kumbh, reiterating it as an emblem of unity beyond social divides.

Speaking on Deendayal Upadhyay's death anniversary, he denounced detractors, accusing them of undermining Indian culture and political ethos.

Adityanath highlighted government initiatives reflecting Upadhyay's ideals, countering criticisms of VIP culture with evidence of policies empowering the poor under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)