Harmony Over VIP: Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath counters claims of VIP bias at Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its role as a harmonious gathering transcending caste and religion. He criticizes negative portrayals and underscores efforts to realize Deendayal Upadhyay's vision of uplifting society's most marginalized.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed allegations of VIP favoritism at Maha Kumbh, reiterating it as an emblem of unity beyond social divides.
Speaking on Deendayal Upadhyay's death anniversary, he denounced detractors, accusing them of undermining Indian culture and political ethos.
Adityanath highlighted government initiatives reflecting Upadhyay's ideals, countering criticisms of VIP culture with evidence of policies empowering the poor under Modi's leadership.
