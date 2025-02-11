Left Menu

Suzhal--The Vortex: Thrilling Return with Compelling Season 2 on Prime Video

Prime Video has announced the return of the Tamil crime thriller 'Suzhal--The Vortex' with its second season. Produced by Wallwatcher Films and crafted by Pushkar and Gayatri, the series delves deeper into a crime thriller intertwined with family dynamics and human emotions. Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh lead the ensemble cast.

Poster of Suzhal 2 (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Video is set to thrill audiences once again with the announcement of the second season of the Tamil crime thriller, 'Suzhal--The Vortex'. The streaming giant unveiled the new season's poster on Tuesday, signaling the return of a gripping narrative that captivated viewers worldwide.

Produced by Wallwatcher Films, the series is a creation of Pushkar and Gayatri, known for their adept storytelling in the thriller-mystery genre. Directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM, 'Suzhal--The Vortex Season 2' promises an intricate blend of crime, family dynamics, and raw human emotions, featuring lead actors Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh alongside an impressive ensemble cast.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, emphasized the platform's commitment to authentic local stories that resonate globally. The series' creators, Pushkar and Gayatri, expressed excitement, highlighting the show's deep dive into a darker, mysterious crime set against the backdrop of a fictional village and a vibrant festival. They praised the collaborative effort with Prime Video in bringing local stories to an international audience.

