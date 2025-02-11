Cyber Cop Showdown: YouTube's 'India's Got Latent' Faces Legal Scrutiny

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has initiated legal action against the YouTube reality series 'India's Got Latent.' The action follows inflammatory comments made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia that have sparked widespread criticism.

Authorities are dispatching summonses to approximately 30 guests who have appeared on the show since its inception. The FIR, filed suo moto by the cyber cell, was instigated by Allahbadia's remarks, which have ignited public outrage.

The cyber department has charged the show under pertinent sections of the IT Act and demanded the removal of all 18 episodes. Investigations revealed vulgar language by participants, judges, and guests, prompting multiple complaints in Mumbai. Notable figures like Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina are also under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)