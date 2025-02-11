Cyber Cop Showdown: YouTube's 'India's Got Latent' Faces Legal Scrutiny
The Maharashtra Cyber Department has filed an FIR against the YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' due to controversial remarks by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Legal actions are ongoing with summonses sent to 30 show participants, and all episodes face potential removal for objectionable content.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Cyber Department has initiated legal action against the YouTube reality series 'India's Got Latent.' The action follows inflammatory comments made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia that have sparked widespread criticism.
Authorities are dispatching summonses to approximately 30 guests who have appeared on the show since its inception. The FIR, filed suo moto by the cyber cell, was instigated by Allahbadia's remarks, which have ignited public outrage.
The cyber department has charged the show under pertinent sections of the IT Act and demanded the removal of all 18 episodes. Investigations revealed vulgar language by participants, judges, and guests, prompting multiple complaints in Mumbai. Notable figures like Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina are also under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heatwave in Southeastern Australia Triggers Bushfire Concerns
Referee Under Fire: Premier League's Michael Oliver Faces Threats
Anurag Thakur Slams AAP and Congress: Delhi's Leadership Under Fire
Fireworks Mishap at Bharat Mata Maha Arti Injures Man
IDFC FIRST Bank's Strong Growth in Deposits and Loans Amid Micro-Finance Challenges