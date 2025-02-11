Trump's Plastic Straw Stand: A Global Setback

US President Donald Trump's decision to endorse plastic straws represents more than just a preference for convenience; it signifies a potential hindrance to international efforts in combating plastic pollution.

By reversing restrictions on plastic straws, Trump has indicated a broader resistance to environmental initiatives, reminiscent of his stance on the Paris climate agreement.

This move raises concerns about the US's role in global environmental treaties, especially as countries struggle to draft a legally-binding agreement to tackle the plastic crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)