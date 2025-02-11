Left Menu

Trump's Plastic Straw Stand: A Global Setback

US President Donald Trump's move to reverse restrictions on plastic straws marks a significant challenge in the global effort against plastic pollution. Experts caution that this decision could impede international progress, especially as a legally-binding treaty on plastics is being negotiated.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:08 IST
US President Donald Trump's decision to endorse plastic straws represents more than just a preference for convenience; it signifies a potential hindrance to international efforts in combating plastic pollution.

By reversing restrictions on plastic straws, Trump has indicated a broader resistance to environmental initiatives, reminiscent of his stance on the Paris climate agreement.

This move raises concerns about the US's role in global environmental treaties, especially as countries struggle to draft a legally-binding agreement to tackle the plastic crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

