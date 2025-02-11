Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: Architect of Integral Humanism and National Awakening
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani highlighted Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's contributions to nation-building and his 'integral human philosophy'. On his 57th death anniversary, a series of events including an eye camp and an exhibition were held. Upadhyaya's ideas on self-reliance and decentralized politics remain influential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Assembly Speaker, Vasudev Devnani, emphasized the profound impact of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 'integral human philosophy' on nation-building and future development, during a tribute event.
The BJP leader commemorated Upadhyaya by offering flowers at his statue at the RSS ideologue's memorial in Dhankya. An eye treatment camp and a picture exhibition were inaugurated to mark his 57th death anniversary.
Devnani highlighted Upadhyaya's advocacy for modern technology, decentralized politics, and a self-reliant agrarian economy, underpinning his vision for India's progression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement