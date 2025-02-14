Art or Advertisement? Bakery Sign Sparks Free Speech Debate

A New Hampshire bakery owner, Sean Young, is embroiled in a legal dispute over a painting displayed atop his bakery, created by high school students. Young insists the painting, depicting giant pastries, is art. However, a zoning code officer classified it as a sign, sparking a First Amendment challenge.

The controversy arose after zoning officials ordered Young to alter or remove the vibrant piece, as it violated the local sign size regulations. The artwork, which features sunlit donut mountains and other pastries, has drawn criticism for exceeding the size limits for signs, leading to questions about its classification as a sign rather than art.

The case has captured attention due to its implications for artistic expression and commercial advertising. While Young argues for the protection of free speech, zoning officer Jeremy Gibbs warned of safety concerns if signage remains unregulated. The federal judge's decision on the matter remains pending, while the painting stays up temporarily.

