Podcaster Faces Police Probe Over Controversial Remarks

Mumbai Police summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over controversial remarks made on a YouTube show. Despite repeated summons, Allahbadia has not appeared, prompting visits from Mumbai and Assam police. Obscenity charges have been filed in Guwahati, and numerous individuals linked to the show have been questioned.

Updated: 14-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:52 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  Country:
  India

Mumbai Police have called upon popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to present himself for questioning due to contentious comments made during a YouTube show. Allahbadia, whose 'BeerBiceps' channel boasts significant viewership, did not appear as requested, inciting visits from both Mumbai and Assam police teams.

The remarks have sparked public outrage, leading to multiple complaints. The podcaster is embroiled in legal complications, with allegations of promoting obscenity filed in Guwahati. Despite Allahbadia's requests to have his statement recorded at his residence, the authorities have insisted on his presence at the police station.

As the investigation unfolds, many associated with the YouTube show, including co-participants and editors, have been questioned. The ongoing probe highlights the importance of responsible content creation, especially in digital mediums with vast audiences. No formal charges have been lodged against Allahbadia as of now, but scrutiny continues from various law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

