The Rise and Fall of a Wellness Deceiver: The Belle Gibson Story

The latest Netflix series, "Apple Cider Vinegar," delves into the life of wellness influencer Belle Gibson, known for her misleading cancer diagnosis story. Gibson gained fame and a dedicated social media following by sharing her alleged battle with cancer, only to be exposed as a fraud in 2015.

Gibson's story sheds light on larger issues regarding the credibility of online wellness influencers and the conditions that allow cancer frauds to thrive. The wellness industry's reputation has been marred by misinformation and pseudoscience, creating a climate of distrust in conventional medicine.

Despite being convicted for her fraudulent claims, Gibson's case is not an isolated incident. The rise of short-form video platforms, driven by algorithms, has allowed new content creators to quickly gain visibility, perpetuating the spread of harmful cancer misinformation.

