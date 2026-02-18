Left Menu

Haryana Govt. Accelerates Development Amid Opposition Misinformation Claims

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused Congress of misinformation on employment schemes. At a rally in Uchana, he highlighted the BJP's focus on transparent governance. Development projects worth Rs 103.31 crore were launched to improve local amenities, contrasting with previous Congress policies. Over 1.80 lakh jobs have been provided over 11 years.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday accused the Congress party of spreading misinformation on employment schemes and pensions. In a rally at Uchana, Saini reiterated his government's commitment to transparent governance and detailed several initiatives aimed at improving local infrastructure and public welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Saini lauded the introduction of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBGRAM-G) Act, which aims to curb corruption in MGNREGA by increasing guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days. He cited that Rs 1,51,282 crore has been allocated for this purpose, emphasizing BJP's focus on integrity and development.

The rally also saw the inauguration of various development projects worth Rs 103.31 crore, expected to enhance facilities related to water, irrigation, sports, and sanitation. Saini contrasted these efforts with what he described as the Congress's 'dynastic politics' and 'false promises.' His remarks underscored the BJP government's priorities on public welfare, job creation, and farmer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

