Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Hindu Unity as Essential for National Cohesion

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the unity of Hindu society, asserting it embodies diversity and is responsible for national cohesion. Speaking in Bardhaman, he advocated for embracing diversity and addressed misconceptions about Hindu focus. He referred to historical traits as defining Indian unity and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bardhaman | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the crucial role of uniting Hindu society in maintaining national cohesion. Speaking at a rally in Bardhaman, he noted, "People often ask why we focus only on Hindu society, and my answer is that the responsible society of the country is Hindu society."

He further elaborated on the cultural essence of India, saying, "Bharat is not just geography; Bharat has a nature. Those who stayed naturally embraced this essence of Bharat." Bhagwat highlighted the importance of accepting the world's diversity as a core value of Hindu society.

Reflecting on history, Bhagwat mentioned a king known for his exile to fulfill a promise, indirectly referencing Lord Ram, as an embodiment of Indian values. He stressed that despite historical challenges and invasions, Hindu unity should be prioritized for national strength and cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

