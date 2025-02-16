Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Hindu Unity as Essential for National Cohesion

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the crucial role of uniting Hindu society in maintaining national cohesion. Speaking at a rally in Bardhaman, he noted, "People often ask why we focus only on Hindu society, and my answer is that the responsible society of the country is Hindu society."

He further elaborated on the cultural essence of India, saying, "Bharat is not just geography; Bharat has a nature. Those who stayed naturally embraced this essence of Bharat." Bhagwat highlighted the importance of accepting the world's diversity as a core value of Hindu society.

Reflecting on history, Bhagwat mentioned a king known for his exile to fulfill a promise, indirectly referencing Lord Ram, as an embodiment of Indian values. He stressed that despite historical challenges and invasions, Hindu unity should be prioritized for national strength and cohesion.

