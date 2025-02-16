Yogi Adityanath Urges Urgent Climate Action at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stressed the urgent need to tackle climate change, attributing the drying of rivers to carbon dioxide emissions. Speaking at a conference on climate change and faith during the Maha Kumbh, he called for immediate action over blame-shifting.

Adityanath highlighted the UP government's efforts to rejuvenate rivers, citing cleaner Ganga and Yamuna waters as a draw for massive Kumbh crowds. He credited initiatives such as banning single-use plastics and distributing free LPG connections for reducing emissions.

Policy expert Chandra Bhushan linked climate change with spiritual disconnect from nature and warned of its severe consequences. As the world's largest temporary city hosts millions for Maha Kumbh, the event underscores the massive, urgent need for environmental consciousness.

