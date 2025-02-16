Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Urges Urgent Climate Action at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a climate conference at Maha Kumbh, emphasized the urgency of climate action. Highlighting efforts like banning single-use plastics and planting millions of trees, he urged collective responsibility to tackle climate change and warned of its severe impacts, including drying rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:34 IST
Yogi Adityanath Urges Urgent Climate Action at Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stressed the urgent need to tackle climate change, attributing the drying of rivers to carbon dioxide emissions. Speaking at a conference on climate change and faith during the Maha Kumbh, he called for immediate action over blame-shifting.

Adityanath highlighted the UP government's efforts to rejuvenate rivers, citing cleaner Ganga and Yamuna waters as a draw for massive Kumbh crowds. He credited initiatives such as banning single-use plastics and distributing free LPG connections for reducing emissions.

Policy expert Chandra Bhushan linked climate change with spiritual disconnect from nature and warned of its severe consequences. As the world's largest temporary city hosts millions for Maha Kumbh, the event underscores the massive, urgent need for environmental consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025