RSS Chief Advocates Hindu Unity and Embracing Diversity

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the significance of Hindu unity, asserting it as a society that embraces diverse cultures and traditions. Addressing an event, he articulated the intrinsic nature of Bharatvarsha and highlighted historical references to underscore Hindu society's role in maintaining India's essence and unity.

Updated: 16-02-2025 15:37 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasized the importance of Hindu society uniting to preserve India's essence, describing it as a responsible community that embraces diversity. He shared these insights at an RSS event at the SAI Ground in Bardhaman, countering skepticism regarding the focus solely on Hindu society.

Bhagwat elaborated on the unique character of Bharatvarsha, which transcends geographical boundaries and persists through embracing global diversity. He offered historical anecdotes, including a reference to Lord Ram, to illustrate how Hindu values underpin unity in diversity. Notably, he criticized narratives suggesting that the British created India, instead highlighting its longstanding unity.

The RSS leader emphasized the need for societal participation to influence national destiny, underscoring that India has always been united despite historical invasions. He advocated for expanding RSS branches to foster unity for the nation's development and stressed India's priority of nurturing relations over interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

