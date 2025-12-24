Netanyahu's Stern Warning: Disarmament and Diplomacy in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of breaking the Gaza ceasefire agreement by refusing to disarm after an attack in Rafah that lightly injured an Israeli military officer. Despite Hamas denying responsibility, Netanyahu has vowed that Israel will respond accordingly.

An Israeli delegation is currently in Cairo meeting with mediators to address ongoing tensions and issues surrounding the ceasefire, including the return of Israeli hostages. The discussions are vital as the peace plan, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, remains stalled without further progress beyond the initial ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu also addressed concerns beyond Gaza, warning that Lebanon's Hezbollah, along with other regional threats, also show no sign of disarmament, creating further challenges for Israel. As preparations for talks with President Trump are underway, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's ongoing vigilance against potential threats while seeking to advance peace efforts.

