Triumph and Tension at the BAFTAs: 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' Shine Amid Controversy

The BAFTAs ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall was a night of diverse successes and controversies, with films like 'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' standing out.

'Emilia Perez,' a mix of musical and crime, triumphed in the non-English language category despite controversies surrounding its co-star Karla Sofia Gascon's past social media posts. Director Jacques Audiard dedicated the award to the hardworking team behind the film.

'Conclave,' leading with 12 nominations, won outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay, and best editing. Meanwhile, 'The Brutalist' secured prizes for original score and cinematography, as anticipation builds ahead of next month's Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)