Left Menu

Triumph and Tension at the BAFTAs: 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' Shine Amid Controversy

The BAFTAs celebrated the diverse successes of films such as 'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave.' While 'Emilia Perez' faced controversy, it emerged victorious in the film not in the English language category. 'Conclave' led nominations, winning several major awards, with upcoming Oscars anticipation high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 00:46 IST
Triumph and Tension at the BAFTAs: 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' Shine Amid Controversy

The BAFTAs ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall was a night of diverse successes and controversies, with films like 'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' standing out.

'Emilia Perez,' a mix of musical and crime, triumphed in the non-English language category despite controversies surrounding its co-star Karla Sofia Gascon's past social media posts. Director Jacques Audiard dedicated the award to the hardworking team behind the film.

'Conclave,' leading with 12 nominations, won outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay, and best editing. Meanwhile, 'The Brutalist' secured prizes for original score and cinematography, as anticipation builds ahead of next month's Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025