BAFTA Triumphs: 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' Shine

At the BAFTA Film Awards, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' each won four prizes. 'Conclave' secured best film and outstanding British film. 'The Brutalist' led with best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody. Surprises included wins for Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana in acting categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:01 IST
The BAFTA Film Awards saw a thrilling showdown between 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist', with both films walking away with four awards each on Sunday night. 'Conclave', which topped the nominations list with 12 nods, claimed the prestigious best film title, as well as outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay, and best editing.

Accepting the outstanding British film award, 'Conclave' director Edward Berger highlighted the film's reflection on current democratic crises. 'We live in a time of crisis of democracy and institutions that are usually used to bring us together are used to pull us apart,' he noted. Meanwhile, 'The Brutalist', depicting a Hungarian immigrant architect's post-WWII life in the U.S., garnered Brady Corbet the best director accolade and Adrien Brody best actor.

Mikey Madison's win for best actress in the drama 'Anora' defied expectations, overshadowing favorites like Demi Moore and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. 'Emilia Perez' took home the prize for film not in the English language, while Zoe Saldana won supporting actress and Kieran Culkin bagged supporting actor for 'A Real Pain', which also earned best original screenplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

