Ikonz Studios: Pioneering AI with New Funding Boost
AI startup Ikonz Studios secures USD 5 million in pre-series A funding to expand its intellectual property portfolio and scale its team. The Hyderabad-based company plans to triple its workforce and revenue, aiming for leadership in AI-powered interactive content across diverse sectors, including banking and healthcare.
- Country:
- India
Ikonz Studios, a burgeoning AI startup, has successfully secured USD 5 million in pre-series A funding, positioning itself for expansive growth in the tech industry. The fresh capital injection is backed by notable investors, including Madhusudan Kela and Expedia CTO Ramana Thummu.
The Hyderabad-based company plans to channel a substantial portion of the funds into acquiring high-value digital intellectual properties to fortify its standing in AI-powered interactive content. This strategic move aims to bolster Ikonz's reach in both local and global markets.
Furthermore, Ikonz is set to triple its workforce, bringing the total employee count from 34 to nearly 100, with a majority stationed in India. The startup anticipates a threefold increase in revenue this year, setting the stage for another funding round in the approaching months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
