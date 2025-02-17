Left Menu

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush Ignite 'Tere Ishk Mein': A Sequel Worth Waiting For

'Tere Ishk Mein', starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, directed by Anand L Rai, is a much-anticipated sequel to 'Raanjhanaa'. It explores themes of unrequited love and emotional turmoil. Scheduled for a November 2025 release, the film features music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:59 IST
Actor Kriti Sanon (Image source: Instagram/@kritisanon). Image Credit: ANI
Kriti Sanon commences filming her new project 'Tere Ishk Mein' today. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film features Dhanush and Sanon in pivotal roles. This spiritual sequel to the hit 'Raanjhanaa' has already generated significant buzz in Bollywood circles, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

The first official glimpse of Kriti's character, Mukti, gained popularity following its release. Sanon expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, sharing a photo with a clapboard, captioning it, 'Day 1, let's go. Such a good feeling being back on set. Doing what I love the most!'

A promo unveiled last month, showed Sanon's Mukti in a dramatic scene. The film explores intense themes like unrequited love and is set to hit theaters on November 28, 2025. Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, with music by A.R. Rahman, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

