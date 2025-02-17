Kriti Sanon and Dhanush Ignite 'Tere Ishk Mein': A Sequel Worth Waiting For

Kriti Sanon commences filming her new project 'Tere Ishk Mein' today. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film features Dhanush and Sanon in pivotal roles. This spiritual sequel to the hit 'Raanjhanaa' has already generated significant buzz in Bollywood circles, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

The first official glimpse of Kriti's character, Mukti, gained popularity following its release. Sanon expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, sharing a photo with a clapboard, captioning it, 'Day 1, let's go. Such a good feeling being back on set. Doing what I love the most!'

A promo unveiled last month, showed Sanon's Mukti in a dramatic scene. The film explores intense themes like unrequited love and is set to hit theaters on November 28, 2025. Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, with music by A.R. Rahman, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)