Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Management of Maha Kumbh
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has criticized the BJP government for its handling of the Maha Kumbh event, claiming that self-promotion was prioritized over proper arrangements for devotees. He alleged failures in managing crowd control and basic facilities, leading to hardships for pilgrims.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticized the BJP government for failing to provide proper arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, accusing them of prioritizing self-promotion. He alleged that the government used event management companies to invite big personalities, neglecting the needs of common devotees.
Yadav claimed the government was misrepresenting the event's historical significance with unverifiable claims about its cycle. He pointed out underreporting of pilgrims, suggesting that extending the Kumbh period could allow more participation, especially for the elderly.
Expressing condolences for recent stampedes, Yadav accused the government of negligence. Further, he argued the administration favored foreign businesses, leaving local traders and pilgrims to suffer. He also condemned the arrest of a Samajwadi Party leader, accusing CM Yogi Adityanath of inadequate governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naga Sadhus Take Third Holy Dip at Mahakumbh, Praise UP Government's Arrangements
QuickVitals Revolutionizes Health Monitoring for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims
Community Spirit: Feeding Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh
MakeMyTrip Empowers Pilgrims with 'Loved by Devotees'
Tragedy on Wheels: Pilgrims' Journey Interrupted by Highway Collision