Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Management of Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticized the BJP government for failing to provide proper arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, accusing them of prioritizing self-promotion. He alleged that the government used event management companies to invite big personalities, neglecting the needs of common devotees.

Yadav claimed the government was misrepresenting the event's historical significance with unverifiable claims about its cycle. He pointed out underreporting of pilgrims, suggesting that extending the Kumbh period could allow more participation, especially for the elderly.

Expressing condolences for recent stampedes, Yadav accused the government of negligence. Further, he argued the administration favored foreign businesses, leaving local traders and pilgrims to suffer. He also condemned the arrest of a Samajwadi Party leader, accusing CM Yogi Adityanath of inadequate governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)