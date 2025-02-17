Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Babulnath as 'Chhaava' Conquers Box Office

Actor Vicky Kaushal visited Mumbai's Babulnath Temple to seek blessings for his film 'Chhaava', which surpassed Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. The historical drama, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, impressed audiences. Vicky described the role as his toughest, highlighting the discipline required for such a portrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:52 IST
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Babulnath as 'Chhaava' Conquers Box Office
Vicky Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As 'Chhaava' continues to dominate the box office, actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Monday, clad in a traditional kurta pyjama, to seek blessings for its ongoing success. Accompanied by security, he offered prayers and mingled with fans, taking photos at the renowned shrine.

The film, a period drama showcasing the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, captivated audiences, grossing Rs 121.43 crore beyond its initial Rs 100 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the film's impressive domestic earnings, praising its exceptional reception on social media.

In an interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal described the role as his most challenging to date, stating, 'Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj required rigorous discipline and a long-term commitment, making it particularly demanding.' Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' also features stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025