Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Babulnath as 'Chhaava' Conquers Box Office

As 'Chhaava' continues to dominate the box office, actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Monday, clad in a traditional kurta pyjama, to seek blessings for its ongoing success. Accompanied by security, he offered prayers and mingled with fans, taking photos at the renowned shrine.

The film, a period drama showcasing the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, captivated audiences, grossing Rs 121.43 crore beyond its initial Rs 100 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the film's impressive domestic earnings, praising its exceptional reception on social media.

In an interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal described the role as his most challenging to date, stating, 'Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj required rigorous discipline and a long-term commitment, making it particularly demanding.' Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' also features stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

