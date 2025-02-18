Left Menu

Unimoni Set to Dazzle at SATTE 2025 with Comprehensive Travel Solutions

Unimoni, a leading foreign exchange and travel services provider, announces its participation in SATTE 2025, South Asia's premier travel and tourism exhibition in New Delhi. Offering a wide range of services and innovative solutions, Unimoni aims to enhance travel experiences and promote seamless transactions for both personal and corporate clients.

Unimoni, a prominent player in foreign exchange and travel services, is poised to make a mark at SATTE 2025. Scheduled from February 19 to 21 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, this event is South Asia's top travel and tourism exhibition.

With more than 23 years of experience, Unimoni is a trusted name in the industry, offering diverse services from international money transfers to customized tour packages and remittance solutions. At SATTE 2025, they will showcase their extensive portfolio, including innovative tools like an AI-based tour booking system.

As a one-stop solution for both personal and corporate travel needs, Unimoni is committed to revolutionizing the sector by ensuring convenient access to essential forex and travel services across India. Attendees are invited to visit their stall for potential collaborations with a top-tier service provider.

