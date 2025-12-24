Jaisalmer Sparkles with Festive Tourism Surge This Christmas Eve

This Christmas Eve, Jaisalmer is pulsing with a festive tourism surge as hotels and desert tent resorts report near-total occupancy. Both domestic and international tourists are flooding into the Golden City, which has responded with an array of grand decorations, special menus, and entertainment programs tailored for the celebrations.

The city's hospitality venues are decked in colorful lights and Christmas-themed decor, featuring beautifully adorned Christmas trees. Chefs have prepared diverse culinary offerings, catering to global palates with a mix of Chinese, Continental, Italian, Rajasthani, and other international cuisines. Featured events like gala dinners, DJ nights, live orchestras, and folk performances are expected to draw significant crowds. Notably, exclusive Christmas Eve parties are being hosted at several resorts in the Sam sand dunes, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Rishabh Singh, general manager of a three-star hotel, detailed the elaborate preparations underway. "We've planned various events, and arrangements are nearly complete," he stated, noting that guests will be entertained into the night with folk and Bollywood music. Pratap, a head chef from another local hotel, emphasized the special culinary focus, saying, "Our menu boasts a broad range of dishes, completed by special chocolates and Christmas cakes." With the city's tourism sector thriving, Jaisalmer reaffirms its status as a premier winter destination.

