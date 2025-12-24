Left Menu

Jaisalmer Sparkles with Festive Tourism Surge This Christmas Eve

Jaisalmer experiences a festive tourism boom this Christmas Eve, with hotels fully booked and celebrations in full swing. Tourists are treated to elaborate decorations, diverse cuisines, and entertainment programs. The city buzzes with energy, reaffirming its status as a top winter destination for domestic and international travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:36 IST
Jaisalmer Sparkles with Festive Tourism Surge This Christmas Eve
Decorations in a hotel on the ocassion of Christmas in Jaisalmer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This Christmas Eve, Jaisalmer is pulsing with a festive tourism surge as hotels and desert tent resorts report near-total occupancy. Both domestic and international tourists are flooding into the Golden City, which has responded with an array of grand decorations, special menus, and entertainment programs tailored for the celebrations.

The city's hospitality venues are decked in colorful lights and Christmas-themed decor, featuring beautifully adorned Christmas trees. Chefs have prepared diverse culinary offerings, catering to global palates with a mix of Chinese, Continental, Italian, Rajasthani, and other international cuisines. Featured events like gala dinners, DJ nights, live orchestras, and folk performances are expected to draw significant crowds. Notably, exclusive Christmas Eve parties are being hosted at several resorts in the Sam sand dunes, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Rishabh Singh, general manager of a three-star hotel, detailed the elaborate preparations underway. "We've planned various events, and arrangements are nearly complete," he stated, noting that guests will be entertained into the night with folk and Bollywood music. Pratap, a head chef from another local hotel, emphasized the special culinary focus, saying, "Our menu boasts a broad range of dishes, completed by special chocolates and Christmas cakes." With the city's tourism sector thriving, Jaisalmer reaffirms its status as a premier winter destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025