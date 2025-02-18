Sunny Deol Begins Filming 'Border 2': A Sequel Steeped in Heroism

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has started filming for the much-anticipated 'Border 2' in Jhansi, marking a return to the screen as one of the original cast members of the 1997 hit 'Border'.

Deol is joined on set by co-star Varun Dhawan, under the direction of Anurag Singh. T-Series confirmed the development on their official platform, teasing fans with promises of 'unparalleled action' and deep emotional storytelling.

Set for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, 'Border 2' aims to replicate the critical and commercial success of its predecessor, involving a stellar cast including Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)