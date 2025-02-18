Sunny Deol Begins Filming 'Border 2': A Sequel Steeped in Heroism
'Border 2' sees Sunny Deol filming in Jhansi for the sequel to the 1997 war epic. Joined by Varun Dhawan, the cast includes Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series, it's set for release on January 23, 2026, promising action and emotional depth.
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has started filming for the much-anticipated 'Border 2' in Jhansi, marking a return to the screen as one of the original cast members of the 1997 hit 'Border'.
Deol is joined on set by co-star Varun Dhawan, under the direction of Anurag Singh. T-Series confirmed the development on their official platform, teasing fans with promises of 'unparalleled action' and deep emotional storytelling.
Set for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, 'Border 2' aims to replicate the critical and commercial success of its predecessor, involving a stellar cast including Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.
