Citrus Clothing Expands in Odisha with New Experiential Stores
Citrus Clothing has announced the launch of three new experiential stores in Odisha, expanding its retail presence. The brand has grown significantly since 2000, and expects over 50% growth next year. Founder Hitesh Jain emphasizes the company's strong connection to Odisha.
Citrus Clothing, a menswear brand, has announced an expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of three new experiential stores in Odisha. These new locations will offer personalized styling services with trained fashion consultants, catering to fashion enthusiasts in the region.
The expansion sees Citrus Clothing opening stores at DN Mall, Bhubaneswar, in a standalone format in Puri, and another in Angul. According to the company, Odisha has become a significant market, driving this strategic growth.
Founded in 2000 with a Rs 10 lakh investment, Citrus Clothing has evolved into a Rs 100 crore brand. Founder Hitesh Jain expressed his deep connection to Odisha, noting the region's importance in the company's growth. With a steady customer base, Citrus Clothing is poised for over 50% growth in the next fiscal year.
