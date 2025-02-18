Maha Kumbh Drives Record Tourism Surge in Prayagraj
The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has notably enhanced the city's tourism and hospitality sectors. Despite a temporary dip due to a stampede, hotel bookings and tourism figures soared, emphasizing significant economic growth. The event has seen a dramatic increase in visitors, boosting profitability by up to 10%.
The Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj is proving to be a significant catalyst for the local tourism and hospitality sectors, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. The mega event continues to see a high influx of visitors, maintaining strong demand for accommodations even after the 'amrit snans'.
On Tuesday, the authorities reported that attendance for the religious bath at Triveni Sangam surpassed 55 crore. The festival, a 12-year spiritual gathering, began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. It includes six special bathing days, drawing millions in attendance.
Despite a tragic stampede on January 29, resulting in casualties, hotel occupancy rates have rebounded. With a 20-30% industry growth, coupled with a 5-10% increase in profits, the hospitality sector anticipates continued success beyond the festival's end.
