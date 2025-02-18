Left Menu

Dignitaries' High-Profile Visit to Bageshwar Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are set to visit Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The administration is making extensive arrangements, including enhanced security, temporary facilities, and constructing helipads for the dignitaries' visit on February 23 and 26, highlighting events like a foundation stone ceremony and mass marriage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are scheduled to visit Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, on February 23 and 26. The administration is ensuring thorough preparations, including deploying 1,500 to 2,000 security personnel and installing 100 CCTV cameras to bolster security measures.

To accommodate the anticipated large number of attendees, which is expected to be between 50,000 to 80,000 people, amenities such as water, toilets, and big screens are being set up. A temporary hospital is being established onsite, complemented by a strategic traffic plan to alleviate congestion.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assessed preparations, visiting Bageshwar Dham, where Modi will lay the foundation for a new cancer hospital. President Murmu will witness a mass marriage event featuring 251 couples on February 26, adding to the significance of the dignitaries' visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

