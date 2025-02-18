A Culinary and Cultural Diplomacy Between India and Qatar

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the enduring ties between India and Qatar as she hosted Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during his state visit. These ties are reflected in shared cultural facets, such as art, music, and cuisine, including biryani and kadak chai.

Murmu expressed gratitude for the care extended to the Indian community in Qatar, which has assimilated well, viewing the country as a second home. This sentiment was communicated during a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by prominent Indian leaders.

The President also noted significant economic collaboration, with bilateral trade reaching USD 14 billion and increasing Qatari investments in India. She urged further cooperation in innovation and technology for mutual prosperity and global peace.

