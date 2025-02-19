Chhatrapati Shivaji's Legacy: A Tribute from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on the great leader's birth anniversary, emphasizing his enduring impact on India's history.

In a message shared on X, Modi praised Shivaji's bravery and foresight, which laid the groundwork for Swarajya, inspiring future generations to embody courage and justice. Modi further highlighted how Shivaji's legacy continues to motivate efforts towards a robust, independent, and prosperous India.

Born in 1630 in Maharashtra, Shivaji masterfully blended military prowess and political strategy to defy the Muslim sultans in the south and the Mughals in the north, leading to the expansion of his kingdom into India's most potent pre-British empire.

(With inputs from agencies.)