Chhatrapati Shivaji's Legacy: A Tribute from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary, highlighting his courage and leadership in establishing Swarajya. Shivaji is celebrated for his military and political strategies that challenged powerful sultans and Mughals, setting the stage for a formidable empire in India before British conquest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on the great leader's birth anniversary, emphasizing his enduring impact on India's history.

In a message shared on X, Modi praised Shivaji's bravery and foresight, which laid the groundwork for Swarajya, inspiring future generations to embody courage and justice. Modi further highlighted how Shivaji's legacy continues to motivate efforts towards a robust, independent, and prosperous India.

Born in 1630 in Maharashtra, Shivaji masterfully blended military prowess and political strategy to defy the Muslim sultans in the south and the Mughals in the north, leading to the expansion of his kingdom into India's most potent pre-British empire.

