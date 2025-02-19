Farewell to Milind Rege: The Pillar of Mumbai Cricket

Former Mumbai cricket captain and renowned selector, Milind Rege, passed away following a heart attack shortly after celebrating his 76th birthday. Rege, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, succumbed to the attack early Wednesday morning. His impactful career in domestic cricket is fondly remembered by peers and proteges alike.

Despite enduring a heart attack at 26, Rege demonstrated resilience, returning to captain Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team. Over his illustrious career from 1966 to 1978, he played 52 First-Class matches, took 126 wickets, and scored over 1,500 runs, cementing his legacy in the sport.

Cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri, paid tribute to Rege, highlighting his exceptional talent-spotting skills and mentoring abilities. Governments and cricket authorities extended condolences, acknowledging Rege's profound influence as a stalwart and advisor in Mumbai cricket.

