Qamran Iqbal's Spectacular Stand: Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Win

Qamran Iqbal delivered an extraordinary performance in the Ranji Trophy final, guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their first-ever title. Called in as a last-minute replacement, Iqbal overcame fatigue to score an unbeaten 160, leading to a draw against Karnataka and a win on the basis of a first-innings lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:27 IST
Qamran Iqbal, in a stunning display of resilience and skill, secured a maiden Ranji Trophy title for Jammu and Kashmir with his remarkable century. Rushed in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Shubham Khajuria, Iqbal's unbeaten 160 was pivotal in the final match held in Hubballi.

Fatigue from his hasty journey was evident when Iqbal struggled initially, managing only six runs in the first innings. However, bouncing back impressively, he produced a career-defining performance in the second outing, ensuring a historic victory against Karnataka based on a first-innings lead.

Praised by teammates and officials, Iqbal celebrated the team environment and the contributions of senior players, attributing the triumph to their collective efforts and strategic pre-season preparation. With eyes on future successes, the team aims to savor this victory before embarking on new challenges.

