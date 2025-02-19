Left Menu

A Decade of Diverse Characters: Bhumi Pednekar's Cinematic Journey

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates a decade in cinema, renowned for roles portraying strong women. Her upcoming comedy 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' marks a milestone in her career, emphasizing the film's exploration of relationship quirks. Director Mudassar Aziz highlights the creative potential within comedic storytelling, drawing humor from complex relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:13 IST
Bhumi Pednekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a career spanning a decade, Bhumi Pednekar has made her mark by portraying strong female characters, beginning with her debut in 2015's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. With standout roles in movies such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Bala', Pednekar has consistently chosen characters with agency, expressing her passion for acting.

Pednekar's latest venture, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', directed by Mudassar Aziz, captures the intricacies of romantic relationships through comedy. Pednekar describes her character, Prableen, as complex and unique, a novel experience even after many performances. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor, adding depth and humor to the story.

Director Aziz, celebrated for his comedic touch in films like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', explains the genre's potential in exploring relationship dynamics. He notes how comedy can reveal new facets of familiar bonds. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' releases in theaters on February 21, promising a humorous take on marital life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

