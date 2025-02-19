RSS Unveils Grand New Delhi Headquarters with Vision for Vishwaguru Bharat

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has unveiled its new multi-storey headquarters, Keshav Kunj, in India's national capital, Delhi. Constructed over eight years at an approximate cost of Rs 150 crore, the high-rise complex represents a significant milestone in the organization's history.

Addressing the 'Karyakarta Sammelan' at the new premises, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the importance of aligning the organization's work with the grandeur of the new office. Bhagwat also cautioned swayamsevaks about the necessity of maintaining focus despite changing circumstances.

The new complex, featuring towers named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archna, incorporates modern and traditional architectural elements. It includes state-of-the-art amenities such as a library, health clinic, and solar power facilities, underscoring its role as a beacon for the RSS's expanding efforts across India.

