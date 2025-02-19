Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Health Battle

Pope Francis, currently receiving treatment for double pneumonia at Gemelli hospital in Rome, has shown 'slight improvement' according to his recent blood test results, stated the Vatican on Wednesday.

The pontiff, aged 88, was admitted to the hospital on February 14 following several days of breathing difficulties. His recent health update brings cautiously optimistic news amid his health challenges.

The Vatican continues to monitor his condition closely, evidencing a positive trend in his recovery process. The global Catholic community is hopeful for the pope's swift return to health.

(With inputs from agencies.)