Left Menu

Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Health Battle

Pope Francis, hospitalized with double pneumonia, has shown slight improvement according to recent blood tests. The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after facing breathing difficulties. The Vatican has reported his condition is progressing, offering hope for the pontiff's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:48 IST
Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Health Battle
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, currently receiving treatment for double pneumonia at Gemelli hospital in Rome, has shown 'slight improvement' according to his recent blood test results, stated the Vatican on Wednesday.

The pontiff, aged 88, was admitted to the hospital on February 14 following several days of breathing difficulties. His recent health update brings cautiously optimistic news amid his health challenges.

The Vatican continues to monitor his condition closely, evidencing a positive trend in his recovery process. The global Catholic community is hopeful for the pope's swift return to health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025